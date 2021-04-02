Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin says he has seen MISA in face of I-T ‘raids’

In a big crackdown on the eve of Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the Income Tax Department on Friday conducted searches at the premises of DMK president M K Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan, a few party leaders and corporate groups. At the time of filing this report on Friday night, the coordinated searches at 28 premises were continuing.

Stalin put up a brave face and declared that the DMK or himself would not be cowed down by such “raids”. “I have seen the MISA [during emergency]. I will not be cowed down by these raids,” he said at an election meeting, adding that the people would give a fitting reply to such actions.

He further pointed out that the searches had coincided with the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to south Tamil Nadu for electioneering.

The searches were being conducted by the Chennai Directorate of the Income Tax Department on three different groups and “a few individuals.” The agency said that those under surveillance were involved in “handling cash” and allegedly aiding cash distribution to voters for the polls.