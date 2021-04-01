Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: ECI debars A Raja from campaigning for 48 hours

The Election Commission of India on Thursday, with immediate effect, barred former Telecom Minister A Raja from campaigning in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections for 48 hours holding that he had violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by making certain remarks against AIADMK leader and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. It also removed him from the list of DMK’s star speakers besides reprimanding him and advising him to be watchful and not to make intemperate, indecent, derogatory, obscene remarks and lower the dignity of women during election campaign.

An attempt by Raja to move the Madras High Court challenging the decision was unsuccessful with the judges refusing to hear the plea on an urgent basis.

“After considering your statements and reports, the Commission had found the contents of the speech made by you not only derogatory but also obscene and seen to be lowering the dignity of motherhood of women, which is a serious violation of the provisions of the MCC,” the order issued by ECI Secretary Malay Mallick said.