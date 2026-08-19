Tamil Nadu Makes Online, Presence-less Registration Mandatory For First Sale Of Plots And Flats Under STAR 3.0 | X

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday made online, presence-less registration mandatory for the first sale of plots and flats in the state to enhance transparency and cut down physical visits to sub-registrar offices.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay launched the initiative at the Secretariat here.

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The move is part of the first phase of the Registration Department’s transition to the advanced STAR 3.0 ecosystem, according to a press release.

Under the new framework, first-sale documents for plots in layouts and apartments must be registered exclusively online.

Builders, developers, and applicants are required to create login credentials on the Registration Department’s TNREGINET portal to submit documents. Executants, claimants, and witnesses will have to upload Aadhaar details and complete biometric authentication via fingerprint or iris verification, eliminating the need to visit a Sub-registrar office.

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Registering officers are mandated to process the applications within 24 hours, either approving, returning for correction, or rejecting them. Documents returned for rectification can be resubmitted within 30 days.

To prevent forgery, the registered documents will bear the sub-registrar's digital signature, a dynamic five-colour endorsement, and a QR code on every page containing the registration details. Users can download the verified documents from their accounts for 60 days.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)