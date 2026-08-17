Supreme Court Directs Karnataka To Comply With CWMA Orders On Cauvery Water Release To Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court on Monday directed Karnataka to ensure compliance with the directions of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on releasing water to Tamil Nadu, while deferring further hearing in the matter for about a week.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a plea filed by Tamil Nadu alleging that Karnataka had failed to fully comply with directions issued by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the CWMA regarding the release of Cauvery water.

SC Notes Karnataka Is Releasing Water

During the hearing, the Supreme Court took note of Karnataka’s submission that it was releasing water to Tamil Nadu. The state told the court that the flow had crossed 12,000 cusecs as of the morning of August 17, with recent heavy rainfall in the Cauvery catchment areas contributing to increased inflows.

The court observed that “it is not that the State (Karnataka) is not giving water” to Tamil Nadu and noted that the current releases appeared to provide sufficient water to the neighbouring state for the time being.

In view of the prevailing situation, the court did not consider immediate coercive measures necessary but directed Karnataka to continue complying with the CWMA’s directions.

Tamil Nadu Seeks Release Of Water Backlog

Tamil Nadu had approached the Supreme Court alleging shortfalls in releases ordered by the Cauvery authorities. It sought enforcement of the directions as well as the clearance of accumulated deficits.

Earlier directions had required Karnataka to release water at the Biligundlu inter-state border point, including a direction for a release of around 3,500 cusecs per day from late July. The quantum has subsequently been monitored and adjusted based on prevailing conditions.

Tamil Nadu maintained that Karnataka had not fully adhered to the prescribed releases and urged the court to ensure compliance with the regulatory authorities’ directions.

Karnataka Cites Rainfall And Reservoir Inflows

Karnataka, however, told the court that it had been releasing substantial quantities of water and had broadly complied with the directions, particularly considering the difficult rainfall conditions earlier in the season.

The state pointed to increased inflows following recent rainfall in the Cauvery basin, including catchment areas in parts of Kerala’s Wayanad region that contribute to the Kabini reservoir.

Karnataka also highlighted the cumulative volume released from its reservoirs between late July and mid-August, arguing that the overall releases demonstrated substantial compliance with the directions.

Matter To Be Reviewed After A Week

After considering submissions from both sides, the Supreme Court directed Karnataka to continue adhering to the CWMA’s directions and listed the matter for further hearing after about a week.

The court is expected to review the latest status of water releases and the prevailing reservoir and inflow situation, with the next hearing likely around August 24.

Cauvery Dispute: Why The Issue Matters

The latest dispute is part of the long-running Cauvery water-sharing conflict between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, with Kerala and Puducherry also being stakeholders in the river basin.

The Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment modified the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal award and laid down the framework for sharing the river’s waters. In a normal water year, Tamil Nadu’s annual share at the Biligundlu point is around 177.25 TMC.

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The CWMA and CWRC are responsible for overseeing implementation of the sharing framework, including release schedules and adjustments during periods of water distress.

Disagreements between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu frequently intensify during periods of inadequate rainfall, with the two states differing over reservoir storage, inflows and the quantity of water released at the Biligundlu gauge.

For now, the Supreme Court has opted to monitor the situation rather than impose immediate coercive measures, with the next hearing expected to provide a clearer picture of compliance and water availability in the Cauvery basin.