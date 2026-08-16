Former West Bengal Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee Found Hanging At TMC Office, Suicide Note Recovered | X @KrishanuOnline

Kolkata: Former Assembly Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee was found dead in mysterious condition at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) office near his residence at Rampurhat in Birbhum district.

According to police, Banerjee’s body was found hanging inside the party office and was sent for autopsy.

The police also stated that a purported suicide note was also found inside the party office which is currently being examined.

Asish Banerjee was five times MLA and was very close to TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee. He had also served as Deputy Speaker of the Assembly and held ministerial portfolios.

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In the 2026 Assembly elections, Banerjee had lost to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Dhruva Saha by more than 24,000 votes.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expressed apprehension that corrupt elements within TMC might have threatened Banerjee.

Mourning the death of the veteran politician, Adhikari said that he will stand by the side of the bereaved family and also that proper examination will be done on the purported suicide note that was found.

Taking to X, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “The passing of Asish Banerjee has left me deeply disturbed. He spent much of his life teaching and serving society with dedication, always known for his humble nature and close bond with the people of Rampurhat and Birbhum. What makes this tragedy even more painful is the immense mental and emotional strain he appears to have endured in his final days. As a five-term MLA, former Deputy Speaker and Chairman, Asish Da dedicated himself to bringing development to Rampurhat and undertook a large number of important works for the people. Yet, despite the work he did, he was repeatedly maligned, falsely accused and subjected to relentless pressure.”(sic)







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