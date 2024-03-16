Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Key Constituencies, Phases, Seats All You Need To Know

Despite its unique political landscape, with 39 seats at stake, the 2024 elections bring new alliances, with the DMK joining the I.N.D.I.A alliance and the NDA losing the support of AIADMK, causing a substantial shift in the state's political terrain.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, announced the dates for voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha general elections will be held in only in one phase on April 19. Interestingly, in 2019 the elections, polling in Tamil Nadu was held in a single phase, covering all seats.

Schedule

Issue Of Notification: 20 March 2024 (Wednesday)

Last date for filing Nominations: 27 March 2024 (Wednesday)

Scrutiny of Nominations: 28 March 2024 (Thursday)

Last date for withdrawal of candidature: 30 March 2024 (Saturday)

Date of Poll: 19 April 2024 (Friday)

Counting of votes: 04 June 2024 (Tuesday)

Date before which the election process shall be completed: 06 June 2024 (Thursday)

The Seat Sharing

Following the 2019 trend, the ruling DMK has sealed the deal of seat-sharing in the state wherein 9 seats are allotted to Congress and the rest remaining 30 seats are allocated to the DMK party wherein Congress has showed it support. According to recent media, DMK is likely to replace the three allocates to Congress in the 2024 elections.

The Bhartiya Janta Party although has not formed any alliance in the state and will be likely contesting on all the 29 seats.

The seat sharing in the AIADMK- alliance is yet to be declared by the party.

Phases In Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections

The election would be conducted on the first phase on April 19

Constituencies

Tamil Nadu consists of total 29 constituencies, these are the key constituencies that need to watched out for

Tiruvallur

Chennai South

Chennai Central

Coimbatore

Kanyakumari

Krishnagari

Nilgiris

Sivaganga

Sriperumbudur

Theni

Thoothukudi

Villupuram

Results Of Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2019

The alliance led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, won a landslide victory, taking 38 of the 39 seats with an average of 1.51 million voters in each one.