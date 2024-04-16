Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Vows To Save Kids From Drugs In Ambasamudram

Making another flying visit to Tamil Nadu this election season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday alleged that the drug circulation was rampant in the southern state with the blessings of those in power and vowed to rescue the younger generation from the menace.

At an election meeting in Ambasamudram, where he canvassed votes for the BJP-led NDAs candidates fielded in southern Tamil Nadu, Modi declared, “The BJP and I are here to save your children from this drug menace. We will not be mute spectators. I appeal to you to vote for NDA candidates to uproot the drug menace from Tamil Nadu and save your children.”

Modi said the “overwhelming” support BJP was receiving in Tamil Nadu now was giving “sleepless nights” to Congress and DMK, who are trying every trick to thwart the national partys campaign. “However, I assure you they can never harm your election work. I am with you. None can stop you,” he told the BJP karyakartas.

The PM reiterated the charge that Katchatheevu island was “clandestinely” ceded to Sri Lanka by Congress and DMK in 1974 due to which Tamil Nadu fishermen were being punished. Calling it an “anti-national act”, he said, “This historic blunder should never be forgiven”. For a developed India, he urged first time voters to vote for the BJP.