Lok Sabha Election Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2024: Will BJP Succeed In Breaching DMK Bastion?

Lok Sabha Election Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2024

Tamil Nadu voted in a single phase on April 19, when the Lok Sabha elections were kicked off across India's 543 constituencies. With the conclusion of the seventh and the final phase of the general assembly elections on Saturday, stakes are running high as the traditional Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had to deal with an emerging force in the form of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Voter Turnout In Tamil Nadu

This year's election saw a significant voter turnout, with 69.72 per cent of eligible voters casting their ballots across Tamil Nadu's 39 constituencies. Notably, Dharmapuri recorded the highest voter engagement at 81.20 per cent, while Central Chennai had the lowest at 53.96 per cent.

Tamil Nadu, with its 39 parliamentary constituencies, has long been a battleground for two major political parties – the DMK and AIADMK. Historically, these parties are known to have alternated in their dominance over Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

2024 Electoral Alliances

In the lead-up to the 2024 elections, the political alliances in Tamil Nadu have undergone significant changes. The DMK is a key member of the newly formed INDIA bloc. Meanwhile, the AIADMK withdrew from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to establish and lead a new coalition, AIADMK+.

The DMK-led INDIA bloc and the AIADMK+ coalition are both vying for dominance in the Lok Sabha seats.

2019 Lok Sabha Elections

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the alliance led by the DMK, won a landslide victory, taking 38 of the 39 seats with an average of 1.51 million voters in each one.

2014 Lok Sabha Elections

The 2014 general election saw AIADMK, under the leadership of then chief minister J Jayalalithaa, securing a sweeping victory with 37 seats, while the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) won one seat each. The DMK, led by the veteran politician M Karunanidhi, failed to win any seats.

The results for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be declared on June 4.