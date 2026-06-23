'Tamil Nadu Knows Story Of Wife Looking For Husband': Udhayanidhi Stalin's Veiled Dig On Vijay After CM's Speech In Assembly Targeting DMK

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and LoP in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Tuesday allegedly launched a personal attack on Chief Minister Vijay, saying that the state knows the "story of the wife looking for a husband in the Chengalpattu court."

The remarks are seen as a possible reference to Vijay's wife, Sangkeetha Sornalingam, filing a divorce petition before the Chengalpattu Family Court in December 2025, seeking legal separation to end their 27 years of married life.

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Taking to X, Stalin wrote, "It is condemnable that he (Vijay) insulted the farmers by saying that the farmers are protesting at the instigation of the opposition parties. His statement that he is telling a short story is completely against their dignity. Only Tamil Nadu knows the story of the wife looking for a husband in the Chengalpattu court. Therefore, @actorvijay, forget abou it, at least for now," Stalin wrote in Tamil as reported by NDTV.

Divorce case continues

The divorce case is ongoing at the Chengalpattu Family Court. The case will next be heard on August 7, as both parties attempt to navigate the legal process.

Rumours involving Trisha

Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan has been the subject of dating rumours involving CM Vijay. The speculation gained traction in February after reports claimed that Vijay's wife of nearly three decades, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce, allegedly citing infidelity and an affair with an unnamed actress. This led to Trisha's name being linked to the controversy.

Fresh social media speculation

However, fresh rumours of trouble have surfaced after fans noticed that Trisha did not wish him on his 52nd birthday on June 22, especially since she has previously shared birthday posts for him on social media. The speculation intensified further after she appeared to have unfollowed her rumoured partner on Instagram, fuelling split rumours.

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However, there is no official confirmation on whether Trisha had ever followed Vijay on Instagram in the first place, making the unfollow claims unverified.