Tamil Nadu: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in some parts of Chennai, Salem and four other districts tomorrow

As Tamil Nadu continues to face the incessant rainfall, Indian Meterological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that extremely heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in some districts of the state on November 11.

Balachandran, Dy Director General, IMD-Chennai, said, "on 11th Nov, extremely heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Chennai, Salem, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai districts."

The IMD official explained that the low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a depression and cross north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast between Karaikal and Sriharikota around Cuddalore by the evening of 11th November.

As a result, large parts of Tamil Nadu, especially the northern coastal areas and southern Andhra Pradesh, are experiencing extremely heavy rainfall. More than two dozen places across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry received significant rainfall of more than 100 mm during the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to heavy rainfall in the state stands at 12, informed Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran.

1 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 7 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are deployed in the state as of now, added the minister.

Amid incessant rainfall in Tamil Nadu, the authorities on Tuesday had issued a flood warning for the Theni district and adjourning low-lying areas.

Significant amount of rainfall was received from 8:30 am on Tuesday till 8:30 am on Wednesday.

While Nagappattinam experienced 310 mm rainfall, Thirupoondi - 306 mm, Karaikal - 287 mm, Thalanayar - 236.2 mm, Atiramapattinam - 129 mm, Cuddalore - 98 mm, M.O Pondicherry received 95 mm and Chennai's Nungambakkam 27 mm.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 03:48 PM IST