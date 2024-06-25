Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 59; AIADMK Demands CBI Probe

Representative Image |

Chennai: In the aftermath of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that has claimed 59 lives so far, Tamil Nadu continues to grapple with the devastating consequences of methanol-laced liquor consumption. The latest casualty was reported on Tuesday, further underscoring the severity of the situation.

Opposition AIADMK MLAs Escalate Their Criticism

Opposition AIADMK MLAs have escalated their criticism in the Legislative Assembly, leading to their eviction for raising concerns about the mishandling of the crisis by the ruling DMK government.

Later in the day, AIADMK's parliamentarians and legislators, led by general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, convened to urge Governor R N Ravi to declare a “failure of the constitutional machinery” in Tamil Nadu due to the hooch tragedy.

During their meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai, the AIADMK delegation pressed Governor Ravi to highlight this issue in his report to President Droupadi Murmu and the Home Ministry.

Palaniswami, accompanied by senior party leaders emphasised the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. He cited concerns over the independence and efficacy of the state police under the current administration.

"The police and all agencies of the Tamil Nadu police are mere puppets in the hands of the present government,” Palaniswami stated, advocating for an impartial investigation into the tragedy which he claimed had implications beyond state borders.

Read Also Kamal Haasan Meets Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy Victims At Medical College

National Human Rights Commission Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

Simultaneously, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the deaths caused by the consumption of illicit liquor in Kallakurichi district. Issuing notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police, the NHRC demanded a comprehensive report within a week. The Commission expressed concern over potential violations of the victims’ right to life, stressing the need for accountability regarding police actions, victim treatment, and compensation distribution.

“The contents of the news reports, if accurate, raise serious issues about the right to life of the victims,” the NHRC remarked in an official statement.