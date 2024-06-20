Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Hits 34 In Kallakurichi, CM Stalin Announces Compensation

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | File pic

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said that 34 people have lost their lives after consuming illicit liquor in the Kallakurichi district in the State.

The chief minister has announced Rs 10 lakh for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those being treated in the hospital. He has also ordered an inquiry commission to submit a report on the incident.

Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai Announces A State-Wide Protest

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai has announced a state-wide protest against the Stalin-led DMK Tamil Nadu Government on June 22.

Deeply saddened by the tragic death of 35 invaluable lives after consuming illicit liquor in Kallakurichi.

As per sources a total of 107 people have been admitted to the Kallakurichi government Medical College Hospital out of which 59 people were referred to hospitals in other places such as Salem, Villupuram, and Puducherry, according to news agency ANI.

Tamil Nadu Police has deployed police in heavy force in Kallakurichi with personnel drawn from various units and districts.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Salem Range, E S Uma said, "In Kallakurichi, we have brought in seven SPs and these officials will have at least 1,000 police personnel at their disposal and are now on active security duty in the district."

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: At least 25 people died and several hospitalised after reportedly consuming illicit liquor in Kallakurichi district.







"We have set up a help desk; anyone can access it easily. Bodies have been dispatched safely" the DIG said.

AIADMK advocates have requested the Madras High Court to take up an urgent petition on the Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy issue for hearing. The Madras High Court division bench of Justices D Krishnakumar and K Kumaresh Babu has agreed to hear it on June 21.



Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan has requested CM Stalin to search in other districts for similar incidents.

"We should make maximum efforts to curtail such incidents. What happened in Kallakurichi is a real tragedy. I think the Chief Minister has taken the correct step by transferring the collector. I request CM to intensify search in other districts also for such illicit liquor and make sure you put people behind bars who are involved in it," Elangovan told ANI.

Tamil Nadu Govt Transfers District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath

Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday evening transferred the District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and placed under suspension the Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena.

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan slammed the DMK government and said that it is a complete failure of the administration.

"It is a complete failure of the administration. It is the second incident happening in Tamil Nadu within a very short period. BJP is raising its concern about drugs and other related issues. It is not like that the government is not aware of it. It is only who is running the liquor shops," she said.

"We have given our attention motion to discuss the issue tomorrow in the state assembly," Srinivasan added.

Palaniswami also demanded the resignation of DMK chief and state Chief Minister MK Stalin over the incident.

In a post on X, the AIADMK chief said, "Hearing the news that the death toll has risen to 29 due to the consumption of illicit liquor in Kallakurichi has shocked me. In the context of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly convening today, traditionally, condolence resolutions will be read and passed for several individuals, including former members who have passed away. On behalf of AIADMK, I record my condolences for the deceased."

கள்ளக்குறிச்சியில் கள்ளச்சாராயம் அருந்தி உயிரிழந்தோர் எண்ணிக்கை 29ஆக உயர்ந்துள்ள செய்தி கேட்டு பேரதிர்ச்சி அடைந்தேன்.





"However, in this situation, it is paramount to personally meet the families of those who tragically lost their lives due to the overall administrative failure and lethargic approach of the DMK government. The ongoing deaths emphasize the need for direct involvement and empathy. I express my deepest condolences and regrets to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of those receiving treatment in hospitals," Palaniswami added.