Tamil Nadu: Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy Likely To Be Disqualified After Conviction In Corruption Case

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi | File

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy is likely to face disqualification under the Representation of People Act following his conviction in a corruption case by the Madras High Court on Tuesday.

Ponmudy, a senior member of the M K Stalin Cabinet, and his wife Visalakshi were found guilty of amassing wealth to the tune of Rs 1.79 crore, which was disproportionate to their known sources of income. The prosecution charged that these movable and immovable assets were acquired illegally when Ponmudy was a Minister in the M Karunanidhi Cabinet during 2006-10.

Details of case against the Higher Education Minister

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had booked a case against the couple under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and other sections when Jayalalithaa was Chief Minister during 2011-16.

In April 2016, a Special Court for Prevention of Corruption of Act cases in Villupuram district had acquitted Ponmudy and his wife in the case.

However, on Monday, passing orders on an appeal filed by the DVAC, Justice G Jayachandran of the Madras High Court overturned the trial court verdict. He held the Minister and his wife guilty. The judge has ordered the Minister and his wife to appear before him on December 21, to hear them and deliver the quantum of sentence.

Senior counsel appeals to suspend the conviction

Soon after judge pronounced the accused guilty, senior counsel N R Elango, appearing for them, appealed to the judge to suspend the conviction to enable them appeal before the Supreme Court. However, the judge said he would hear the plea on December 21.

If Justice Jayachandran eventually sentences Ponmudy to a jail term and refuses to stay the conviction, the Minister would automatically attract disqualification under the Representation of People Act and his membership of the Assembly shall cease.

Earlier this year, the Enforcement Directorate had conducted searches at the houses of Ponmudy and his MP-son Gowthama Sigamani and obtained a statement from him. It froze certain fixed deposits held by them.