Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools Closed and Exam Postponed Due To Heavy Rainfall

Representative Image | PTI Photo

In response to relentless heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, the state government has declared a school holiday on December 19 for two districts, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi. In addition, a holiday has been announced in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, prompting widespread disruptions across the educational landscape.

As per multiple media reports, Anna University, taking cognizance of the weather conditions, has postponed examinations in three districts—Nellai, Tenkasi, and Tuticorin. The university is expected to release a revised date sheet soon, providing clarity to students affected by the inclement weather.

Red Alert In 4 Districts

A red alert has been issued in the four districts most affected by the heavy downpour—Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi. The alarming weather conditions have prompted swift action, including the closure of all schools in these districts on December 18. This measure, in conjunction with reports of continuous rainfall, emphasizes the severity of the situation.

Schools To Remain Closed

While schools and colleges in the affected areas remain closed on December 19, 2023, there is currently no official announcement regarding the date for their reopening.

The heavy rainfall, particularly in Tuticorin district's Thiruchendur, where a staggering 606 mm of rainfall was recorded till 1:30 am on Monday, has underscored the magnitude of the weather-related challenges faced by the region.

Since Saturday, southern Tamil Nadu has experienced consistent light to moderate rainfall, exacerbating the impact on daily life and educational activities.