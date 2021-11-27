Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains cause waterlogging in Chennai, IMD issues red alert in 20 districts; here's all you need to know

Areas in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may face heavy rainfall over the next three days, while Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema may witness showers on Sunday and Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department has said.

Rains lashed in several districts of Tamil Nadu once again causing the flood-like situation and waterlogging with several homes inundated while roads were filled with water since Friday morning which is still ongoing and will continue further.

The rain has affected at least 20 districts in the state causing a halt in daily operations, the IMD has once again issued a red alert in various districts including the capital city Chennai.

The government has declared a holiday for educational institutions in 23 districts on Saturday. Several localities in Chennai went underwater and subways have been closed for traffic due to flooding.

Avadi in Tiruvallur district recorded 199mm of rainfall, the highest in the state, followed by Mamallapuram (181.1mm) and Chengalpet (177mm).

More than 20 districts in Tamil Nadu experienced continuous rains over the past two days. The government also declared a holiday for educational institutions in 23 districts on Saturday. The power supply was also disrupted in 12 localities in North Chennai and eight localities in South Chennai due to inundation.

The Thuraiyur Big Tank was filled to the brim and began overflowing on Friday, causing inundation in nearby residential areas of the tank.

The sprawling tank spread over 284 acres is fed by inlet canals from Kolli Hills overflowed for the first time in 16 years.

With Chennai getting heavy rains on Friday night, the City Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions in various places even as the Rangarajapuram subway remains closed for two-wheelers for the second day on Saturday.

The traffic police have also blocked two more subways in Tambaram and Ganesapuram.

Reports of fields of crops being destroyed due to heavy rains were also coming while the fishermen have been advised not to wander into the sea.

The heavy rains have killed at least eight people in Tamil Nadu, out of which 3 people lost their lives on Friday, State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran was quoted as saying by ANI.

The deaths were reported in Ariyalur, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Tiruvannamalai, while 152 heads of cattle also died and a total of 681 huts and 120 concrete houses were damaged.

The minister said two teams of NDRF have been deployed in Chinglepet and one in Kanchipuram.

The minister said that 10,500 people are accommodated in relief centres in 12 districts and this includes 620 people accommodated in five relief centres of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

The IMD said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Comorin Area and adjoining Sri Lanka coasts and strong northeasterly winds are prevailing over the Tamil Nadu coast and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh at lower levels.

According to a weather forecast bulletin issued by the MeT office in Amaravati, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra, particularly Chittoor and Nellore, over the next three to four days. The state government has issued a high alert to district officials.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is expected to meet Governor R.N. Ravi to brief him about the measures to mitigate the problems faced by the people due to heavy rains.

(with inputs from sources)

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 06:40 PM IST