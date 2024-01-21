Tamil Nadu Govt Has Banned Live Telecast Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Programmes On January 22, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Tamil Nadu Govt Has Banned Live Telecast Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Programmes On January 22, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman | FPJ

The Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin has banned the live telecast of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple to be held in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has alleged that the Tamil Nadu government has banned the live telecast of all the programmes related to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to be held on Monday. Nirmala Sitharaman took to her official social media account and revealed the information about the ban.

There are over 200 temples of Shri Ram in Tamil Nadu

Nirmala Sitharaman said that there are over 200 temples of Shri Ram in Tamil Nadu and the temples that are managed by the HR&CE have been asked to refrain from Puja, bhajan, Prasadam, Annadanam in the name of Lord Sri Ram on January 22. She also said that the police si being used to stop the temple from organising the events related to the Pran pratishtha ceremony in the state.

The Police is threatening the organisers

She also said that the Police is threatening the organisers that they will tear apart the pandals if they find any program being organised in the name of Lord Shri Ram on January 22. The entire nation is celebrating the day like Diwali and the Tamil Nadu government's move to ban the live telecast and stopping their people from celebrating is condemnable. Nirmala Sitharaman has also condemned this anti-Hindu and hateful action of the Tamil Nadu government.

Police are stopping privately held temples also

Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted on her official 'X' account and said, "TN govt has banned watching live telecast of Ayodha Ram Mandir programmes of 22 Jan 24. In TN there are over 200 temples for Shri Ram. In HR&CE managed temples no puja/bhajan/prasadam/annadanam in the name of Shri Ram is allowed. Police are stopping privately held temples also from organising events. They are threatening organisers that they will rip off pandals. Strongly condemn this anti-Hindu, hateful action."