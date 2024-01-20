PM Modi Helps Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin As He Stumbles On His Way To Khelo India Youth Games Event; Heartwarming Video Surfaces |

Tamil Nadu: A heartwarming incident at the Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai took the internet by storm as a video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending a helping hand to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin went viral. The clip captured the PM supporting CM Stalin, who stumbled on his way to the event venue. The unexpected moment showcased a camaraderie between the political leaders.

Video Shows PM Modi Helping Tamil Nadu CM

In the video, PM Modi and CM Stalin were seen walking side by side, accompanied by Sports Minister Udhayanidhi. As they approached the venue, Stalin slipped momentarily, and without hesitation, PM Modi provided assistance, ensuring his safe recovery. The duo then proceeded to the stage, where they greeted the assembled audience.

PM Modi just saved Stalin from slipping away 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WL5y4yCMNa — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) January 19, 2024

PM Modi's Vision for Indian Sports

During the inauguration of the Khelo India event, PM Modi expressed the central government's commitment to host the 2036 Olympic Games. He outlined the objectives of providing international exposure to athletes and positioning India as a global sports hub. PM Modi also stated that in the last decade, the BJP government successfully addressed issues related to corruption and irregularities in sports, referencing the alleged problems during the UPA regime.

In response, CM Stalin emphasized the DMK government's dedication to making Tamil Nadu the sports capital of the nation. The Khelo India Youth Games 2024 became a platform for both leaders to share their visions for the development of sports in India.

Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, on a momentous occasion, launched DD Tamil Nadu, unveiling its logo and laying the foundation for 12 Akashvani FM Projects in 8 States and 26 new Akashvani FM Relay transmitter projects in 12 states including 43 Prasar Bharati projects worth… pic.twitter.com/mfeU8Iut0g — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) January 19, 2024

PM Modi's Address At Khelo India Youth Games 2024

In his speech at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, PM Modi, speaking in Hindi, lauded the transformation of India's sports system in the last decade. He highlighted the government's proactive approach, stating, "Today, we are not waiting for youth to come to sports, we are taking sports to youth." Modi emphasized that sports, being a substantial economic sector, offers numerous employment opportunities for the youth.

PM Modi reiterated his commitment to making India the third-largest global economy and launched projects worth around Rs 250 crores related to the broadcasting sector. This included the rebranding of DD Tamil. The Prime Minister's multifaceted approach included economic development along with sports promotion.

Upcoming Temple Visit

Concluding his visit to Tamil Nadu, PM Modi is scheduled to visit the Srirangam Temple in Tiruchi and the Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram on Saturday. This aligns with his recent trend of temple visits ahead of the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, slated for January 22.