Tamil Nadu: Former DGP Rajesh Das Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison In Sexual Harassment Case

Rajesh Das, the former Director General of Police of Tamil Nadu, has been handed a three-year prison sentence for sexually harassing a fellow officer.

A Villupuram court found the suspended IPS officer guilty of sexually harassing a woman officer and imposed a rigorous imprisonment term of three years, along with a fine of ₹10,000.

While the court granted him bail, it also provided him with a 30-day period to file an appeal.

The complaint against Das was filed by the woman IPS officer in February 2021, alleging that he had made sexual advances towards her during their joint patrol duty, which involved the security of the then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami.

Six-member committee to probe the incident

Following the complaint, the AIADMK government suspended Das and formed a six-member committee to conduct an investigation into the matter.

The prosecution team, after recording statements from 68 individuals, including police personnel, confirmed that the officer has the option to appeal the court's decision and seek immediate bail.

This incident had garnered attention during the 2021 elections, with the leader of the opposition at the time, MK Stalin, promising appropriate legal proceedings and punishment if his party came into power.

