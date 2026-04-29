 Exit Polls Predict DMK-INC Alliance Ahead With Comfortable Lead, NDA Trails In Tamil Nadu
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HomeIndiaExit Polls Predict DMK-INC Alliance Ahead With Comfortable Lead, NDA Trails In Tamil Nadu

Exit Polls Predict DMK-INC Alliance Ahead With Comfortable Lead, NDA Trails In Tamil Nadu

Exit polls for Tamil Nadu 2026 indicate a decisive edge for DMK-INC+, with P-Marq projecting 53–62% seat share and People’s Pulse echoing similar numbers. The NDA trails significantly, while TVK secures a modest presence. With projections comfortably above the majority mark, the DMK-led alliance appears set for a stable return to power if trends hold.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, April 29, 2026, 07:42 PM IST
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PTI

According to multiple exit polls in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, the DMK INC alliance is projected to form the government in Tamil Nadu, while the NDA is expected to trail behind in seat share.

Take a look at the seat share predictions by agencies

The P-MARQ exit poll places the DMK-INC alliance firmly ahead in the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election 2026.

Seat Projection (P-MARQ):

DMK-INC+: 125–145

NDA: 65–85

TVK: 16–26

Others: 1–6

This projection suggests a comfortable lead for the DMK-INC+, with the NDA trailing and TVK holding a limited share.

PEOPLE’S PULSE: Strong Mandate For DMK-INC+

The People’s Pulse exit poll also indicates a clear advantage for the DMK-led alliance.

Seat Projection (People’s Pulse):

DMK-INC+: 125–145

NDA: 65–80

TVK: 18–24

Others: 2–6

With the majority mark at 118, the DMK-INC+ alliance appears comfortably placed to form the government if these numbers hold.

MATRIZE: DMK-INC+ Ahead, But Tighter Contest

The Matrize exit poll projects a win for DMK-INC+, though with a comparatively narrower margin.

Seat Projection (Matrize):

DMK-INC+: 122–132

NDA: 87–100

TVK: 10–12

Others: 0–6

While still leading, these numbers suggest a stronger showing for the NDA compared to other projections.

Comparison: Margins Differ, Trend Same

A comparison across agencies shows variation in margins but consistency in outcome:

DMK-INC+: 125–145 (People’s Pulse) vs 122–132 (Matrize)

NDA: 65–80 vs 87–100

TVK: 18–24 vs 10–12

Others: 2–6 vs 0–6

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While some polls indicate a wider lead, others point to a tighter race but all place DMK-INC+ ahead.

Clear Edge For DMK-INC

Across projections, a consistent trend emerges DMK-INC+ remains in a strong position to cross the majority mark and form the next government, with the NDA trailing and TVK playing a limited role in the overall outcome.

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