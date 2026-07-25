Tamil Nadu: Ex-Union Minister M K Alagiri's Daughter Booked For Allegedly Slapping SBI Manager In Chennai | VIDEO

Chennai Police have booked Kayalvizhi Alagiri after an SBI manager accused her of assault and criminal intimidation | X

Chennai, July 25, 2026: Former Union Chemicals Minister M.K. Alagiri's daughter, Kayalvizhi Alagiri, has been booked by the Chennai police on charges of assaulting and threatening the manager of the NRI Branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday. CCTV footage showing a person resembling Kayalvizhi slapping the manager has since been widely shared on social media.

Kayalvizhi was in the news recently when she attended the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay after her uncle M.K. Stalin's DMK was ousted from power. Stalin is Alagiri's younger brother. She had also visited the State Secretariat and met a few Ministers, giving rise to speculation that she might join Vijay's TVK.

M.K. Alagiri daughter, Kayalvizhi Alagiri slapped the Bank manager @subashprabhu pic.twitter.com/s4Ti2WeeQT — Vignesh Theni (@Vignesh_twitz) July 25, 2026

Police Register Case

Police said Kayalvizhi, who owns the building housing the bank, was booked under four sections, including charges of assaulting the manager, Harsheen Singh.

The manager had earlier contacted Kayalvizhi directly to get a faulty lift repaired after her representative did not respond.

The complainant alleged that, angered by this, Kayalvizhi went to the bank branch, where she reportedly abused, assaulted, and threatened him.

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Complaint Filed

A complaint was filed on July 21 by Namachivayam, Chief Manager of SBI RBO-II, following which cases were registered against her, police said.

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