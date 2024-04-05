 Tamil Nadu Ex-CM Palaniswami's Car Stopped By Election Commission Flying Squad For Inspection (VIDEO)
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu Ex-CM Palaniswami's Car Stopped By Election Commission Flying Squad For Inspection (VIDEO)

Tamil Nadu Ex-CM Palaniswami's Car Stopped By Election Commission Flying Squad For Inspection (VIDEO)

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 02:54 PM IST
article-image

The Election Commission's flying squad stopped the car of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for inspection. A video the inspection showed several officials checking Palaniswami's car for a long time as he sat in the front seat of the vehicle.

Palaniswami was on his way to Nilgiris district

The officials stopped Palaniswami's car when he was en route to Nilgiris district to campaign in support of AIAMDK candidate Lokesh Tamilchelvan for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The video showed officials thoroughly checking the vehicle as Palaniswami remained seated in the car.

Watch the video below

Due to the Lok Sabha elections, flying squads of the Election Commission have been conducting inspection campaigns in various places. This is to prevent the misuse of money and other items in the elections.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha elections

Voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will take place in a single phase on April 19. Vote counting will take place on June 4. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the alliance led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), secured a landslide victory, taking 38 of the 39 seats with an average of 1.51 million voters in each constituency.

