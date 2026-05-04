Tamil Nadu Election Results: Vijay Supporter Attempts Suicide Amid TVK Loss Rumours

A 28-year-old man from Krishnagiri allegedly attempted suicide after being overwhelmed by rumours surrounding actor-turned-politician Vijay and the outcome of the ongoing Assembly election, according to a report by The Times of India.

Incident Reported Ahead of Vote Counting

According to the report, the incident took place shortly before the counting of votes began, triggering concern among locals. The man, identified as K Mahendran, was reportedly an ardent supporter of Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party.

Police said Mahendran grew deeply distressed after hearing unverified claims that Vijay might lose the election. Unable to cope with the anxiety, he allegedly slit his own throat while standing near his residence.

Rescued by Onlookers, Undergoing Treatment

Eyewitnesses rushed to his aid and immediately transported him to the hospital. “Onlookers rescued him and took him to Krishnagiri Government Medical College and Hospital, where he is receiving intensive treatment,” an officer from the local police station confirmed.

Mahendran is currently admitted to the Krishnagiri Government Medical College and Hospital, where doctors are closely monitoring his condition.

Police Urge Public to Avoid Rumour-Mongering

Authorities have urged citizens to refrain from spreading or believing in unverified information, especially during sensitive periods such as elections. They also stressed the importance of mental health awareness and seeking support during times of emotional distress.