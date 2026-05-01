Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: TVK Candidate’s Election Office Set Ablaze In Srirangam, Probe Underway

Tension gripped the Srirangam Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu after an election office linked to a candidate from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam was allegedly set ablaze by unidentified persons on Tuesday. The office, operated by candidate Ramesh, was located in the Pettavaythalai area under Andhanallur Union and served as a local campaign centre.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to initial information, the fire broke out in the early morning hours, damaging campaign materials and parts of the structure. No casualties were reported. Party workers have termed the incident a calculated act aimed at intimidating their candidate and derailing the electoral process.

Following the incident, the TVK Union Secretary filed a complaint with the police, alleging deliberate arson and seeking a thorough probe. Party leaders have demanded swift action, including the identification and arrest of those involved, stressing the need to ensure a safe and fair political environment.

Police officials have acknowledged the complaint and initiated an investigation. Forensic experts are expected to inspect the site, while authorities will also review nearby CCTV footage to trace those responsible.

The development comes at a sensitive juncture, shortly after polling concluded in the constituency. For the TVK, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, the incident has raised fresh concerns about the safety of party members and campaign infrastructure in the region.