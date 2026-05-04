Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Where Does Vijay's Win Leave BJP-AIADMK Now| DMK Family Left In Disbelief

A dramatic political shift is unfolding in Tamil Nadu as actor-turned-politician Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) take a commanding lead in early counting trends, leaving both the BJP-AIADMK alliance and the ruling DMK trailing significantly.

TVK Emerges as Clear Frontrunner

As per trends released by the Election Commission of India at 11 am, TVK is leading in 111 seats, putting it within touching distance of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly. This positions Vijay’s party as the clear frontrunner, in what could become a historic debut victory.

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Vijay himself is leading in both constituencies he contested, reinforcing his strong connect with voters, especially the youth and urban electorate. The likelihood of the trends to solidify into Vijay's win would pave way for a huge structural shift in Tamil Nadu politics, shredding the longstanding dominance of the DMK and AIADMK.

AIADMK, BJP Lag Behind in Second Spot

The AIADMK, led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, is trailing with leads in around 60 seats, falling short of early expectations despite contesting the lion’s share within the BJP alliance.

The Bharatiya Janata Party continues to struggle for relevance in the state, with only a marginal presence in the trends. The alliance, overall, appears headed for the opposition benches unless there is a late turnaround. It is most likely expected Vijay to run the government on his own and not depend on AIADMK or BJP to lend him support.

DMK Slips to Third, Leadership Under Pressure

The ruling DMK, headed by M. K. Stalin, is currently leading in 41 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 5 seats, marking a sharp decline from its dominant performance in 2021.

In a surprising twist, reports suggest Stalin is trailing in his own constituency, and several senior leaders are locked in tough contests. The results reflect a significant setback for the DMK, which had banked on welfare-driven governance and incumbency advantage.

TVK’s Solo Run Reshapes Contest

TVK’s decision to contest all 234 seats independently appears to have dramatically altered the electoral landscape. The party’s surge has split traditional vote banks particularly impacting the DMK in urban and youth-heavy regions while also preventing a consolidated anti-incumbency wave in favour of the BJP-AIADMK alliance.

A high voter turnout, estimated at nearly 85%, indicates a strong appetite for change something TVK has successfully tapped into.

A New Political Era in the Making?

Formed in 2024, TVK has rapidly evolved from a fan-driven outfit into a serious political force. Vijay’s messaging around social justice, governance reforms, and a drug-free Tamil Nadu has resonated widely.

If these trends hold, Tamil Nadu could witness a landmark shift one that disrupts decades of Dravidian dominance and ushers in a new, personality-driven political era.