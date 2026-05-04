Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: Actor-Turned-Politician Vijay’s TVK Surges Past 100 Seats In Debut, Eyes Single-Handed Majority

Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay | X @OfcSaxena

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay has stunned political observers as his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), surged past the 100-seat mark in early trends of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, signalling a strong debut performance. The majority mark in Tamil Nadu is set at 118, close enough for the TVK to achieve a single-handed majority.

Vijay's TVK Leading In 101 Seats

As per initial counting trends, TVK is leading in 101 seats in the 234-member assembly, putting it well ahead of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance, which is ahead in around 50 seats. The opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led alliance is trailing with leads in approximately 73 seats.

The early numbers indicate that TVK is ahead across most regions of the state, with the exception of Chennai, where the DMK alliance continues to hold ground.

'Vijay Wave Coming'

Reacting to the trends, TVK leader Felix Gerald described the performance as a 'Vijay wave,' suggesting that voters were seeking a political alternative. “People were fed up with both DMK and AIADMK… this is not a normal election,” he said, as quoted by India Today, adding that the party does not require external support and is on course to emerge as the single largest party.

Vote share data from early trends further shows the shift in voter preference. TVK has secured around 32 per cent of the vote share, roughly equal to the DMK alliance, while the AIADMK bloc stands close behind at about 30 per cent. TVK appears to be cutting into the traditional support bases of both major Dravidian parties.

Tamil Nadu witnessed a triangular contest this election, with TVK challenging the established dominance of the DMK and AIADMK alliances. The state also recorded a high voter turnout of 84.69 per cent, reflecting strong public participation.

While the trends are still evolving, the early surge by TVK has already reshaped the electoral landscape in Tamil Nadu, with the party now within striking distance of a majority in its very first electoral outing.