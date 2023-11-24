Tamil Nadu: ED Summons District Collectors Over Alleged Massive Sand Loot | File Image

The Enforcement Directorate, which is probing alleged massive sand loot in Tamil Nadu, has summoned five District Collectors to appear before it and produce details related to sand mines in their respective districts. The summons were issued on November 17. The agency suspects massive illegal sand mining thereby cutting into the revenues of the State.

Summons challenged at Madras High Court

However, the Tamil Nadu Government and the Collectors of Vellore, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Ariyalur and Karur, have rushed to the Madras High Court challenging the summons. The court has agreed to hear their pleas on Monday.

The sand mines are operated by the Water Resources Department. Curiously following ED searches at the sand mines last month, the Water Resources Department Engineer-in-Chief A Muthaiah had written to his subordinates asking them to “clean our internal mess” and “disclose every inch of illegal mining sites to the Directorate of Enforcement, the agency investigating this offence of money laundering.”

Agency asks collectors to furnish information on all sand mining sites in their districts

The agency has asked the collectors to furnish information including details of all sand mining sites in their districts, sand quarries, their GPS coordinates, the GPS location of the sand depots and their coordinates along with the permitted area of mining and the permitted depth.

“Under the garb of exercising powers under the PMLA, the authorities acting under it cannot initiate action in matters wherein they have no jurisdiction. Such action/exercise of power would be vitiated on account of malice in law,” the identical affidavits of the Collectors read.