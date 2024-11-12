 Tamil Nadu: ED Restitutes Property Worth ₹12.73 crore In Chennai To Victim In Anti-Money Laundering Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu: ED Restitutes Property Worth ₹12.73 crore In Chennai To Victim In Anti-Money Laundering Case

Tamil Nadu: ED Restitutes Property Worth ₹12.73 crore In Chennai To Victim In Anti-Money Laundering Case

"ED investigation revealed that a group of land grabbers had unlawfully encroached upon land situated at Saidapet Taluk, Chennai. These land grabbers subsequently sold the property to a third party by forging documents and falsely claiming ownership," FIR said.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
Enforcement Directorate (ED) | File Image

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Monday that it has "restituted" a property valued at Rs 12.73 crore in Chennai's Saidapet Taluk to its rightful claimant in an anti-money laundering case, the agency said in a release.

In a significant move to restore the Proceeds of Crime to rightful claimants, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Chennai office, has successfully restituted property valued at Rs. 12.73 Crore to a victim and rightful claimant in an anti-money Laundering case being investigated by ED, the ED said.

About The Case

ED initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Chennai. The FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint of illegal land grabbing.

FPJ Shorts
Actress Kasthuri Shankar Goes Missing After Multiple Cases Filed Against Her Over Controversial Remark On Telugu Community: Report
Actress Kasthuri Shankar Goes Missing After Multiple Cases Filed Against Her Over Controversial Remark On Telugu Community: Report
Himachal Pradesh TET 2024: Admit Card Expected To Be Out Today At hpbose.org
Himachal Pradesh TET 2024: Admit Card Expected To Be Out Today At hpbose.org
Pakistan: Lahore's Toxic Smog Now Visible From Space; UNICEF Warns Of Severe Health Risks To Millions
Pakistan: Lahore's Toxic Smog Now Visible From Space; UNICEF Warns Of Severe Health Risks To Millions
Anti Lionel Messi! Paraguay Bans 'No 10 Jersey' Ahead Of 2026 World Cup Qualifier Match Against Argentina
Anti Lionel Messi! Paraguay Bans 'No 10 Jersey' Ahead Of 2026 World Cup Qualifier Match Against Argentina
Read Also
Tamil Nadu: DMK Leader Senthil Balaji's Bail Faces Hurdles As ED Seek Speedy Trial In Money...
article-image

"ED investigation revealed that a group of land grabbers had unlawfully encroached upon land situated at Saidapet Taluk, Chennai. These land grabbers subsequently sold the property to a third party by forging documents and falsely claiming ownership," it added.

As a result of these findings, the ED issued a Provisional Attachment Order on March 21, 2017, attaching the property valued at Rs 11.40 crore which was later confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority. Further, a Prosecution Complaint was filed before the Hon'ble Principal Sessions Judge Court, Chennai and cognizance of the same was taken.

"The current value of the property stands at Rs. 12.73 Crore, and its restitution to the rightful claimant and victim marks a significant step in the ED's ongoing efforts to ensure that the Proceeds of Crime are returned to those affected. ED continues to uphold its commitment to combating financial crimes and ensuring justice for victims of such crimes," the release added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Army, Assam Rifles, & Other Security Agencies Seize 29 Weapons, IEDs, Ammunition, & Other...

Indian Army, Assam Rifles, & Other Security Agencies Seize 29 Weapons, IEDs, Ammunition, & Other...

Tamil Nadu: ED Restitutes Property Worth ₹12.73 crore In Chennai To Victim In Anti-Money...

Tamil Nadu: ED Restitutes Property Worth ₹12.73 crore In Chennai To Victim In Anti-Money...

Kerala Govt Suspends Two IAS Officers For Breach Of Discipline

Kerala Govt Suspends Two IAS Officers For Breach Of Discipline

UP: Vande Bharat Train’s Nose Cone Damaged After Colliding With Animal In Agra, None Injured;...

UP: Vande Bharat Train’s Nose Cone Damaged After Colliding With Animal In Agra, None Injured;...

J&K: Security Forces Conduct Mock Drill At World's Highest 'Chenab Rail Bridge' In Reasi

J&K: Security Forces Conduct Mock Drill At World's Highest 'Chenab Rail Bridge' In Reasi