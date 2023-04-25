Tamil Nadu DMK Files: BJP leader Annamalai releases another purported audio of FM Palanivel Thiaga Rajan | file pic

In a development to the DMK files, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Tuesday released a second purported audio clip of state Finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR). Annamalai has claimed that in the 57-second audio clip, PTR (allegedly) is complaining about ruling DMK.

In his tweet, releasing the audio, Annamalai wrote, “Listen to the DMK ecosystem crumbling from within. The 2nd tape of TN State FM Thiru @ptrmadurai. Special Thanks to TN FM for drawing a proper distinction between DMK & BJP! #DMKFiles”. The word DMK did not find any explicit mention in the audio released by the BJP president.

Listen to the audio here:

Audio clip: 'This is what I like about BJP...'

The person in the clip could be heard saying he had been a proponent of “one man, one post” since he entered politics. “It is what I like about the BJP. Who looks after the party, who looks after the people. Separate those, right?”.

The man also suggests leaving the party before everything blows up in their face.

"Ask them to make the financing right...So I decided after watching this for 8 months this is not a sustainable model. The great luxury for me if I put the papers in.. Is that in the short term I get out of this if the shit starts blowing up in their face..."

The person, whose some part of clip was censored in between seemed to indicate that this kind of distinction of responsibilities and powers was absent in the ruling DMK.