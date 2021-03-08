Tamil Nadu: DMK copied our manifesto, claims Kamal Haasan

Chennai: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday alleged that the DMK has copied his manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections.

A day after DMK president MK Stalin announced that, if elected, his party would give Rs 1,000 per month to every homemaker in Tamil Nadu, Haasan alleged that his Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) had earlier promised income to housewives and the DMK had copied this.

“If they want to copy for us, we have more such plans,” he claimed. He added, that “whether they acknowledge copying from us or not, they should do good things.”

The actor said two years ago the MNM had announced to monetise a housewife’s labour. “In Assam, Congress has announced Rs. 2,000 per month. The DMK has announced a measly Rs. 1000,” he charged.