Tamil Nadu cops stopped biker on BMW superbike just to click photos

It’s common for bikers who take on a long road trip getting stopped at police check-posts for document verification process or other things. But a YouTuber and biker was not stopped for these usual drills. The YouTuber was stopped for his adventure sport motorcycle.

The YouTuber got caught at a check-post in Tamil Nadu, when he was showing the part of the journey between Mumbai and Madurai. The video was shared by RideWithKC. In the video, on his personal YouTube channel shows a part of his journey during his road trip. The journey starts at Ooty, after sometime the YouTuber claimed that he came across of Police barricade, where the concerned officers asked him to stop for checking his documents.