Tamil Nadu Cop Climbs Car Roof, Clings On For 40 Km As Suspected Smugglers Flee In Coimbatore; Dramatic Chase Video Goes Viral |

Coimbatore: A dramatic police chase in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore has gone viral after a head constable reportedly climbed onto the roof of a fleeing car and held on for nearly 40 kilometres as police pursued suspected tobacco smugglers.

Details Of The Dramatic Incident

The incident took place in Vilankurichi, where police had set up a vehicle-checking point following a tip-off about the alleged transportation of tobacco products. According to police, a Hyundai Creta with a Karnataka registration number failed to stop at the checkpoint and sped away.

COUMBATORE पुलिस का ये हेड कांस्टेबल रियल लाइफ "सिंघम" है...

यह दृश्य किसी थ्रिलर मूवी जैसा है.

तस्करों की कार की छत पर लटककर 40 किलोमीटर तक पीछा करना और उन्हें पकड़ लेना.



Tamilnadu के कोयंबटूर के कोविलपालयम पुलिस को खबर मिली थी कि सिलांकुरिची इलाके से कुछ संदिग्ध तस्कर कार… pic.twitter.com/BQpiC0nimQ — Ruby Arun रूबी अरुण (@arunruby08) September 27, 2026

Suspecting that the vehicle could be carrying the alleged contraband, police immediately began pursuing it. During the chase, head constable Velmurugan managed to climb onto the roof of the moving car and held on as the vehicle continued to speed away.

The chase reportedly continued for around 40 kilometres. A sub-inspector following the vehicle on a motorcycle alerted the police control room as well as ambulance services during the pursuit.

High Speed Chase Caught On Cam

A video of the incident, reportedly recorded from an ambulance, shows the car moving at high speed while the police personnel remains on its roof. The footage has since circulated widely on social media.

Police eventually managed to stop the vehicle near a petrol station close to the Coimbatore district border. Three men travelling in the car were detained and the vehicle was searched.

A senior police officer said they had received information that around 300 kg of gutkha and other tobacco products were being transported in the vehicle. Police then seized around 200 kg of gutkha from the car.

The three suspects are reportedly from Rajasthan and had travelled from Karnataka. They are currently being questioned as police investigate the alleged tobacco-smuggling operation and determine the source and intended destination of the seized material. Further investigation is underway.