Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Likely To Visit Delhi For NITI Aayog Meet, May Call On Amit Shah

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is likely to travel to Delhi to take part in the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled to be held on June 11.

This will be his second visit to the national capital since assuming office as Chief Minister.

Meetings With Amit Shah, Congress Leaders Expected

Vijay is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior leaders of the Congress party during his visit.

During his first visit to Delhi as Chief Minister, Vijay had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tamil Nadu Signs Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 Agreement

On Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Government to implement the Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 (Uyir Neer Iyakkam) across the state.

The agreement was signed via video conferencing in the presence of the Chief Minister and Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil.

Senior officials from both the State and Union Governments participated in the virtual signing ceremony.

Focus On Strengthening Drinking Water Infrastructure

According to an official release, the agreement marks a significant step towards strengthening drinking water infrastructure and ensuring sustainable access to safe and adequate drinking water for households across Tamil Nadu.

The newly launched Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 aims to further enhance existing water supply systems, improve service delivery and support long-term water security through coordinated efforts between the Centre and the State.

Water Infrastructure A Key Part Of Vijay's Governance Agenda

The push for upgraded water systems aligns directly with Chief Minister Vijay's administrative blueprint, the release said.

In his first speech after taking charge, Vijay had explicitly vowed to focus on upgrading basic amenities across the state, with particular emphasis on strengthening essential civic infrastructure.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)