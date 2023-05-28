Tamil Nadu CM Stalin travels in Japan Bullet train, calls for similar services in India

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in Japan | FPJ

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is on an official trip to Japan, on Sunday, undertook a 500-km bullet train journey to its capital city Tokyo and said such a service could benefit the Indian citizens as well. In a tweet, he said: "Traveling from Osaka to Tokyo on #BulletTrain; will cover a distance of about 500 km in less than two and a half hours," and shared some pictures of his journey.

Calls for bullet trains in India

"A railway service equivalent to #BulletTrain not only in design but also in speed and quality should come for use in our India as well. The poor and middle class people should benefit and their journey should become easier! #FutureIndia," he added.

The CM had earlier embarked on a two-nation official trip of Singapore and Japan to attract more investments to Tamil Nadu.

(With agency inputs)