Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Questions US Stance On India’s Russian Oil Purchases, Seeks Stronger Response From Centre

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday questioned why India should require the approval of another country to secure its energy needs, in the context of the United States reportedly allowing India to purchase Russian oil for only a limited period.

In a statement on X, Stalin said the development raises a fundamental question about India’s autonomy in making decisions related to its energy security.

“When the United States decides to allow India to purchase Russian oil for just 30 days, it raises a fundamental question. Why should India need another country’s approval to secure its own energy needs?” he asked.

Stalin also expressed concern over the sinking of the unarmed Iranian warship IRIS Dena by the United States soon after it participated in the International Fleet Review 2026 naval exercise hosted by India in Visakhapatnam.

“When a ship that came to India as part of a multinational exercise meets such a fate, India cannot appear silent or passive,” he said.

The Chief Minister criticised the Union government, alleging that it appeared to have compromised India’s long-standing tradition of strategic autonomy and an independent foreign policy.

“The Union BJP government looks totally compromised on India’s long-standing tradition of strategic autonomy and an independent foreign policy,” he said.

Stalin added that India’s dignity in the international arena must be protected and the country’s sovereignty and interests defended.