Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Moves Resolution In State Assembly Opposing Centre's G-RAM-G Bill Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | (File Pic)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday (January 23) moved a resolution in the state Assembly opposing the Centre’s decision to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), VB-G-RAM-G.

While introducing the resolution, Stalin demanded that MGNREGA should be brought back. Notably, opposition parties are protesting against the Centre over the G-RAM-G Bill. The development came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

Hours before the PM's visit, Stalin launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of repeatedly betraying the state and ignoring its key demands.

Stalin questioned delays in releasing education funds, sought clarity on delimitation, criticised the role of the Governor, and raised concerns over financial support for the Tamil language.

In a post on X, CM Stalin wrote, "Honourable Prime Minister Modi, who frequently visits Tamil Nadu only when election season arrives... When will the ₹3,458 crore Samagra Shiksha education fund due to Tamil Nadu be released? When will the assurance that Tamil Nadu's constituencies will not be reduced in delimitation come from your lips?"

"When will the financial allocation for the Tamil language come from your government, which pretends to surpass even Tamils in its love for the language?" he added.

Stalin also questioned delays in welfare schemes, infrastructure and healthcare projects, disaster relief funds, and the release of key reports, while reiterating the state's demand for NEET exemption.

He said the people of Tamil Nadu would ensure the defeat of the BJP alliance for its continued neglect of the state.

He also questioned the Centre over bringing the G-RAM-G Bill. He said that the G-RAM-G will impose a financial burden on the states and destroy the livelihoods of rural people. He asked the central government when it will abandon the new rural employment bill.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a public meeting in Maduranthakam, Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district, on Friday.