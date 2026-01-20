'National Anthem Is Yet Again Insulted': High Voltage Drama In Tamil Nadu Assembly After Governor RN Ravi Walks Out, Skips Inaugural Address - Video

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi | ANI (File Image)

Chennai: A high-voltage drama unfolded on Tuesday after Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi walked out of the state Assembly even before delivering his inaugural address. The incident on Day 1 of the Assembly session led to tensions between Ravi and the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. The Governor flagged several issues, including an alleged “insult” to the national anthem.

Ravi also alleged that the microphone was repeatedly switched off, preventing him from speaking. After the incident, the Governor's office released a detailed press release clarifying why Governor RN Ravi walked out of the state Assembly before delivering his inaugural address.

After Ravi walked out, Chief Minister M K Stalin successfully moved a resolution urging the House to take on record the Governor’s Address, which was tabled before the members.

TN CM MK Stalin passes resolution against Governor RN Ravi for walking out of assembly without reading his customary speech. pic.twitter.com/hjpfoiltOm — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) January 20, 2026

"National Anthem is yet again insulted and the Fundamental Constitutional Duty disregarded," the Governor's Office said.

Due respect must be given to the National Anthem in the Assembly! 🇮🇳



Governor shri. RN Ravi walked out without reading his address because the government did not accept his request that the National Anthem should be played after the Tamil Thai Valthu. pic.twitter.com/xIHy4XjCis — Sk Palanikumar Yadav (@p_nikumar) January 20, 2026

Earlier in the day, the Governor demanded that the national anthem be played after the Tamil Anthem, and when Speaker Appavu refused, the Governor walked out without reading the opening address.

Lok Bhavan, Tamil Nadu, issues a press release informing of the reasons why Governor RN Ravi walked out of the assembly before delivering his inaugural address.



The release says, "The Governor’s mic was repeatedly switched off, and he was not allowed to speak... Atrocities… pic.twitter.com/GOj6D7jWnF — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2026

As per the press release, the customary speech prepared by the state government contained “numerous unsubstantiated claims and misleading statements”, while ignoring crucial issues affecting the people. Claims of over Rs 12 lakh crore in investments were described as inaccurate, with many MoUs still on paper, and Tamil Nadu's foreign investment ranking having dropped from fourth to sixth among Indian states.

The release also highlighted the sharp rise in crimes against women, including a 55 per cent increase in POCSO cases and a 33 per cent rise in sexual molestation, as well as widespread narcotics and drug abuse among youth linked to over 2,000 suicides annually, all of which were unaddressed.

DMK's response:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin stated that the Governor had “disrespected and insulted 100-year-old traditions of the House”, reported NDTV. Stalin also said that his government had not disrespected the Governor.

In the years 2024 and 2025 too, the Governor did not deliver the address to the Assembly. Last year also, he staged a walkout from the Assembly as the national anthem was not played at the start of his address.