Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Calls Lok Sabha Rejection Of Delimitation Bill A Major Victory For Federal Balance |

Chennai: The defeat of the Delimitation is a victory for federal balance and democratic principles, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday. He said the southern States had spoken in one voice on the Delimitation issue.

After Lok Sabha rejected the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, introduced by the BJP-led Union government to expand the strength of the Lower House through a new delimitation framework and enable 33% reservation for women, in a post on X, Mr. Stalin said delimitation is fundamentally about representation and determining who gets a voice in India’s democracy. He stressed that the exercise must strengthen the Union without disturbing its federal balance. Invoking Dravidian stalwarts, he said Tamil Nadu has consistently stood for justice, dignity, and federalism.

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He reiterated that Tamil Nadu has never opposed delimitation in principle but has called for a fair, consultative, and well-considered process. Any attempt to push through such changes for political gain, he cautioned, would go against the spirit of cooperative federalism.

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Asserting that the State would remain united and steadfast, Stalin said Tamil Nadu would rise whenever its rights are challenged, its identity or culture questioned, or the federal structure of India tested.

He also thanked members of Opposition parties who came together to defeat the Bill.