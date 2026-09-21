Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay May Make U-Turn On Foreshore Estate Secretariat Plan Amid Mounting Opposition | X

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s aspirations to construct a new Secretariat complex housing the Legislative Assembly and State Government officers at the coastal Foreshore Estate in Chennai, is facing intense opposition from the local fishermen as well as political parties including those supporting his dispensation.

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Amid the mounting opposition, there is talk that Vijay may be forced to hit the pause button and instead hunt for another sea-facing site along the scenic East Coast Road on the outskirts of Chennai for his dream project.

On Monday, former Chief Minister M K Stalin strongly hit out against his plans warning the DMK would join hands with fishermen’s organisations and launch a massive protest if the Government remained “arrogant” and stubborn on its stand on the issue.

After meeting fishermen representations, who fear displacement and adverse impact on their age-old fishing business in the vicinity, Stalin said, Vijay must withdraw his unilateral order to construct the Secretariat at Foreshore Estate.”The DMK will stand by the fishermen until the Government withdraws its order,” he said suggesting that the Government may even consider locating the Secretariat at the Omandurar Government Estate in the heart of Chennai, where the M Karunanidhi regime had constructed a complex for the purpose.

Presently, a Government Multi Speciality Hospital is functioning at the complex after Karunanidhi’s successor, J Jayalalithaa had decided to shift the Secretariat back to the Fort St George. Jayalalithaa did not cherish the idea of having the seat of power at a building constructed by her sworn political enemy, who had earlier stalled her bid to construct a Secretariat on the beach front over two decades ago.

Stalin has now suggested the hospital could be established elsewhere. The DMK leader alleged there are reports that the Government has chosen Foreshore Estate “because astrologers have advised that the Chief Minister’s office should face the sea.”

Last weekend, P Shanmugam, State secretary of the CPI-M, which is extended outside support to the Vijay Government, had strongly criticised the project. He even warned the party would be be forced to reconsider its support if Vijay acted unilaterally and took decisions according to his whims. He wanted the Secretariat project to be immediately shelved.

“The TVK government had been elected with the support of 34% of the voters and not 100% of the people of Tamil Nadu. Your government is continuing with the support of political parties such as the CPI(M) and the CPI. If you act and take decisions according to your whims, we will be forced to take a decision. A ruler of the State should have a minimum of democracy in his approach,” he cautioned.