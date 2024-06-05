Tamil Nadu CM & DMK Chief MK Stalin Leave For Delhi To Attend Crucial INDIA Bloc Meeting

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | File pic

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin left for Delhi on Wednesday ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for later today. Stalin's DMK party has won 22 in the 2024 Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu.

MK Stalin On INDIA Bloc's Performance

On Tuesday, Stalin described the performance of the INDIA bloc as historic.

"The success achieved by the coalition INDIA in breaking all of BJP's money power - abuse of power - media lobbying is enormous and historic," he said.

About Meetings To Be Held By NDA & INDIA Bloc

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc are set to hold meetings on Wednesday to chalk out strategies for future courses of political action.

By posting the result of votes polled in Beed constituency in Maharashtra on the Election Commission website early on Wednesday morning, the Election Commission completed declaring all the results for all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.

The Union Cabinet is likely to meet today at around 11:30 am in Delhi. The NDA leaders will meet at Prime Minister Modi's residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg today. The meeting is scheduled to take place at around 3:30 pm.

Key leaders like Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu are expected to attend the NDA meeting.

The INDIA bloc meeting will be held in the national capital at around 6 pm.

Results Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, but the BJP will need to rely on the support of other parties in his coalition - JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP's chief Chandrababu Naidu.

BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were counted. For the first time, since the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own.