Tamil Nadu civic polls: BJP’s lone victor in Chennai, Uma Anandan, is a Nathuram Godse fan

Chennai: The victory of Uma Anandan on a BJP ticket from Ward 134 of the Greater Chennai Corporation on Tuesday made many heads turn for a reason. Uma, a strong proponent of Hinduvta, who will be the BJP’s lone councillor in the historic Corporation Council, is an avowed fan of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.

In an interview to a Tamil YouTube channel last year, Uma had hailed Godse. “Yes Godse shot Gandhi. He had his justification for it. Godse is a Hindu. That is why I am very proud of him. I have no regrets. I am a supporter of Godse. Godse did it a bit late. If it was someone else, Gandhi could have been killed earlier,” she had said in the interview.

Video clips of the interview went viral on Tuesday following her victory from a ward that had a considerable number of upper caste Hindu voters.

Meanwhile, in Vellore Corporation, a transperson Ganga, fielded by the DMK, was elected Councillor from a ward.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 09:24 PM IST