Tamil Nadu civic polls: DMK takes massive lead in urban local body elections

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is leading with 281 wards in town panchayats while the party is ahead on 98 wards in municipalities, reported ANI.

In town panchayats, All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is leading at 30 wards, indicating that it is a clean sweep for the DMK, according to data from the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) website.

A DMK transgender candidate Ganga has won from ward 37 of Vellore Municipal Corporation (VMC).

In VMC, DMK has won 14 wards, AIADMK and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) 4 wards each, Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK) 1 and independent candidates have won three wards.

The urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu were held on Saturday for 12,607 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats.

Counting of votes for Tamil Nadu urban local body elections are underway in various parts of the state.

The EVMs from strong rooms across the state have been brought to the counting centres.

The voting for the urban local body elections was held in a single phase.

In October 2016, the elections were scheduled but were postponed in the wake of the Madras High Court's direction. Subsequently, a host of developments, political and administrative, contributed to the delay. There are 57,778 candidates contesting for 12,607 posts.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 01:29 PM IST