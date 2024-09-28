Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's Son Udhayanidhi Appointed As Deputy CM, Oath Ceremony Scheduled For Sunday; Senthilbalaji Returns To Cabinet

Udhayanidhi Stalin | Facebook

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin is all set to be sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday. Besides, Senthilbalaji, who was released from prison on bail two days ago, is set to return to the Cabinet.

The Chief Minister also dropped three Ministers – Mano Thangaraj (Milk and Dairy Development), Gingee K S Masthan (Minorities Welfare) and K Ramachandran (Tourism).

A Raj Bhavan press release late on Saturday night said the Governor has accepted the Chief Minister’s recommendation to allot the portfolio of Planning and Development to Udhayanidhi Stalin in addition to his existing portfolios and to designate him Deputy Chief Minister. The swearing in will take place at 3.30 pm on Sunday.

Udhayanidhi, an actor-producer turned first time legislator, was a late entrant to politics but his rise within the DMK has been dramatic unlike that of his father, who had to wait in the wings under the shadow of his illustrious father M Karunanidhi.

By making Udhayanidhi his deputy in Government, Stalin has left no in doubt about who will get to hold the reins of the DMK organisation structure in the future. Stalin’s half sister Kanimozhi was recently appointed DMK parliamentary party leader thereby indicating that she will be the face of the party in New Delhi.

Udhayanidhi, who was appointed Sports and Youth Development Minister and also given the Special Projects Implementation portfolio in December 2022, has had a very quick rise in politics. He had first campaigned for the party during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Thereafter, he was appointed DMK youth wing leader, a post his father had held in the past.

Unlike Stalin, who had to contend with opposition from second line DMK leaders such as Vaiko (now MDMK founder), before he was gradually elevated within the party and government by Karunanidhi, Udhayanidhi has had no opposition what so ever.

In fact, even senior party leader including general secretary Duraimurugan, whose political entry predates that of Stalin, have openly declared they have no qualms about serving under Udhayanidhi in the future.

While earlier when there was speculation about Udhayanidhi’s elevation, Stalin had dismissed it, following his recent official visit to America, the Chief Minister has chosen to prepare the ground for his son to take over the reins in the future. On Tuesday evening, as the DMK celebrated its 75th year of formation, former Union Minister of State S S Palanimanickam had urged Stalin not to delay Udhayanidhi’s elevation any longer and said the party would support his rise.

Stalin had earlier prepared the ground for his son, by getting the children of prominent second line leaders elected to the parliament or Assembly. In fact, senior leader T R Baalu’s son TRB Rajaa is a Minister in Stalin’s Cabinet.

It will be a smooth affair for Udhayanidhi but he will be under watch to see how he delivers. Stalin has also moved out Ponmudy, a heavyweight from the Higher Education Department to the less weighty Forests portfolio.