Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Inaugurates ₹ 1,300 Crore Worth Projects In Salem

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin | Photo: PTI

Salem (TN): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday inaugurated completed projects worth ₹ 1367 crore in this district, and laid the foundation for new initiatives at an estimated ₹ 236 crore. Taking a swipe at the previous AIADMK regime, he slammed its financial management and charged it with "blindly" backing all of Centre's 'restrictions'.

The state had 'lost' its right due to GST.

"That is why we are not getting adequate funds today; are suffering from financial crisis. Because (the AIADMK government) signed the (Centre's) UDAY scheme, there has been a compulsion to revise the power tariff," he said at a government event.

DMK govt brings down revenue deficit

His government had to better the state's financial management, at the same time without burdening the people, he said.

The ruling DMK has now brought down the revenue deficit, even as new plan schemes are being initiated, he added.

It has not shied away from implementing new ventures citing fund crunch, MK Stalin added.

Details of Projects inaugurated by Stalin

Earlier, the CM inaugurated a number of completed projects including a renovated bus stand, multi-storeyed parking lots, additional classrooms in schools, new buildings for primary health centers, new roads among others, a government release said.

The Ilampillai integrated drinking water scheme, the district disaster relief centre at the Salem Steel plant were among the others.

331 projects worth ₹236 crore

He also laid the foundation stone for 331 projects, totalling an estimated ₹ 236 crore.

Later, Stalin distributed various government initiatives to beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister also unveiled a 16 ft. statue of late DMK President and former CM M Karunanidhi at the Perarignar Anna Park in this district, located about 300 km from state capital Chennai.