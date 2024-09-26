Tamil Nadu: Chennai Mayor R Priya's Duffedar Madhavi Alleges Transfer Over Lipstick Shade, Sparks Controversy

Chennai Mayor R Priya’s duffedar Madhavi alleges transfer over lipstick shade dispute | X

Chennai: A controversy has broken out over the transfer of Chennai Mayor R Priya’s duffedar Madhavi, with the latter claiming she has been punished for wearing a dark shade of lipstick. While Priya is the first woman Mayor to be elected by the councillors, Madhavi had shot to limelight as the first woman duffedar of the Mayor of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Madhavi, who had been serving as the duffedar of the Mayor for the past couple of years, was last month shunted out to the Manali zone of the Greater Chennai Corporation. Now she has alleged that the transfer was a fallout of her wearing a dark red shade of lipstick, which was objected to. The young Mayor too is known for wearing lipstick.

“You told me not wear lipstick. Disobeying your orders, I applied it. Is this a crime? Show me the Government Order which prohibits me from wearing lipstick,” Madhavi had asked in response to a memo issued to her by the Mayor’s personal assistant Siva Sankar.

On Wednesday, as news of her transfer on account of the lipstick shade broke out, Madhavi confirmed it to journalists, who sought her comment. “There was no lapse in my official work. In work, I was no less to that of a male duffedar. I was asked not to wear the dark shade of lipstick matching that of the Mayor,” she said. Madhavi also complained she was asked not to speak to her co-workers.

Incidentally, while Mayor Priya claimed that Madhavi’s transfer was on official grounds, she did hint that her lipstick was a subject of discussion. The Mayor told a journalist that Madhavi applied a matt shade of lipstick, “which appeared striking”.

Since Ministers and Embassy officials frequently visited the office of the Mayor, her personal assistant had asked her “not to wear those shades”. Besides, the Mayor complained that at the last Women’s Day celebrations in the Corporation, Madhavi had participated in a fashion show, which had attracted criticism from those who witnessed it.