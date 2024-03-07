 Tamil Nadu: Caste Killing Made To Look Like Accident Takes The Life Of Target's Sister
Tamil Nadu: Caste Killing Made To Look Like Accident Takes The Life Of Target's Sister

Based on a preliminary investigation, the police changed the case of accidental death to that of murder

PTIUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Tamil Nadu: A caste killing here staged to look like an accident ended up killing the intended target's school-going sister on Wednesday, a day after which the suspects have been apprehended, police said on Thursday.

Twenty-four-year-old Subash of Errankattur in Bhavanisagar was taking his 16-year-old sister Harini to school in Sathyamangalam on his two-wheeler on Wednesday when a goods van coming from behind rammed into them near Errankattur Weavers colony, according to Bhavanisagar Police. Harini sustained serious head injuries and Subash was also wounded. Both of them were admitted in a private hospital in Sathyamangalam, but Harini died on Wednesday night. Subash is undergoing treatment. Initially, the police had registered a case of accidental death.

Relative Claim Caste-Killing

However, Subash's relatives told the police that his father-in-law Chandran and mother-in-law Chithra were opposed to his marriage with their daughter Manju, as they were from different castes. Subash had married Manju on October 7, 2023.

His family is said to be from the Kurava community of Scheduled Castes, whereas Manju's family is said to be from the caste Hindu community of Gounders. After Harini's death, when Subash's relatives went to his in-laws' place in Bhavanisagar, Chandran and Chithra were nowhere to be found, the police said.

FIR Registered, Suspects Arrested

Based on a preliminary investigation, the police changed the case of accidental death to that of murder, and formed three special teams on Wednesday night to search for Subash's in-laws who were on the run. On Thursday, police said they managed to find Chandran and Chithra and apprehend them. The accused will soon be produced before a magistrate and further investigations are on.

