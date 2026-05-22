Tamil Nadu Cabinet Expansion: 2 MLAs From IUML & VCK Sworn In As Ministers In Vijay’s Government

ANI

Chennai: A day after 23 new ministers, including two from the Congress, took oath as ministers, two MLAs from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) AM Shahjahan (IUML) and Vanni Arasu (VCK), took oath on Friday.

With this, Vijay’s Cabinet has now reached its maximum strength of 35 ministers, including himself.

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The porflio allocation of most of the Minister have also been completed. CM Vijay has retained the Home portfolio, along with General Administration and Urban Water Supply. Notably, law and order and women’s safety were among his key promises during the election campaign. He has also retained the Youth Welfare portfolio.

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There has also been a change in the Finance portfolio, which was previously allocated to senior leader K. A. Sengottaiyan. Sengottaiyan will now serve as Revenue Minister, while N. Marie Wilson has been assigned the Finance portfolio.

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Among the two Congress MLAs inducted into the Cabinet, Rajesh Kumar has been allocated the Tourism Ministry, while P. Viswanathan has been given charge of Higher Education.

Portfolio list

CM Vijay: General Administration, Police & Home, Special Programme Implementation, Poverty Alleviation & Rural Indebtedness, Youth Welfare, Urban & Water Supply

N. Marie Wilson: Finance, Planning and Development

N. Anand: Rural Development, Panchayats & Panchayat Union, Irrigation

R. Nirmalkumar:. Energy Resources and Law

K. A. Sengottaiyan: Revenue and Disaster Management

Srinath: Fisheries

Kamali S: Animal Husbandry

C. Vijayalakshmi: Milk and Dairy Development

R. V. Ranjithkumar: Forests

Vinoth: Agriculture

Rajeev: Environment & Climate Change

B. Rajkumar: Housing and Urban Development

V. Gandhiraj: Co-operation

Mathan Raja P: MSMEs, Rural, Cottage & Small Industries

Jegadeshwari K: Social Welfare & Women Empowerment

Rajesh Kumar: Tourism

M. Vijay Balaji: Handlooms, Textiles and Khadi

Logesh Tamilselvan D: Commercial Taxes and Registration

Vijay Tamilan Parthiban A: Transport

Ramesh: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments

P. Viswanathan: Higher Education

Kumar R: Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology & Digital Services

Thennarasu K: Non-Resident Tamils Welfare

V. Sampath Kumar: Backward Classes Welfare

Mohamed Farvas J: Labour Welfare and Skill Development

D. Sarathkumar: Human Resources Management

Vignesh K: Prohibition and Excise