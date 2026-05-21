Tamil Nadu Cabinet Expansion: CM Vijay Retains Home Portfolio; Check Full List Of Portfolios

Chennai: Days after taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Vijay on Thursday expanded his Cabinet with the induction of 23 new ministers, including two from the Congress. With this, Vijay’s Cabinet now has 32 ministers. He can appoint up to 35 ministers.
Vijay has retained the Home portfolio, along with General Administration and Urban Water Supply. Notably, law and order and women’s safety were among his key promises during the election campaign. He has also retained the Youth Welfare portfolio.
There has also been a change in the Finance portfolio, which was previously allocated to senior leader K. A. Sengottaiyan. Sengottaiyan will now serve as Revenue Minister, while N. Marie Wilson has been assigned the Finance portfolio.
Among the two Congress MLAs inducted into the Cabinet, Rajesh Kumar has been allocated the Tourism Ministry, while P. Viswanathan has been given charge of Higher Education.
Portfolio list
CM Vijay: General Administration, Police & Home, Special Programme Implementation, Poverty Alleviation & Rural Indebtedness, Youth Welfare, Urban & Water Supply
N. Marie Wilson: Finance, Planning and Development
N. Anand: Rural Development, Panchayats & Panchayat Union, Irrigation
R. Nirmalkumar:. Energy Resources and Law
K. A. Sengottaiyan: Revenue and Disaster Management
Srinath: Fisheries
Kamali S: Animal Husbandry
C. Vijayalakshmi: Milk and Dairy Development
R. V. Ranjithkumar: Forests
Vinoth: Agriculture
Rajeev: Environment & Climate Change
B. Rajkumar: Housing and Urban Development
V. Gandhiraj: Co-operation
Mathan Raja P: MSMEs, Rural, Cottage & Small Industries
Jegadeshwari K: Social Welfare & Women Empowerment
Rajesh Kumar: Tourism
M. Vijay Balaji: Handlooms, Textiles and Khadi
Logesh Tamilselvan D: Commercial Taxes and Registration
Vijay Tamilan Parthiban A: Transport
Ramesh: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments
P. Viswanathan: Higher Education
Kumar R: Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology & Digital Services
Thennarasu K: Non-Resident Tamils Welfare
V. Sampath Kumar: Backward Classes Welfare
Mohamed Farvas J: Labour Welfare and Skill Development
D. Sarathkumar: Human Resources Management
Vignesh K: Prohibition and Excise