Tamil Nadu: BJP Chief Nainar Nagenthran Faces Backlash Over Alleged Personal Remark Against CM Vijay | VIDEO

BJP Tamil Nadu chief Nainar Nagenthran faced criticism over an alleged personal remark against CM Vijay | AI Generated Image

Chennai, August 15, 2026: BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagenthran landed himself in a controversy on Saturday by making certain inappropriate remarks directed at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Facing backlash from his own party functionaries, Nagenthran came up with a weak denial. This is the second time the BJP leader has attracted flak for personal remarks against Vijay after he earlier linked the latter with a film heroine.

Remarks Draw Sharp Reactions

Speaking at a BJP event on Independence Day, Nagenthran referred to Vijay's recent anecdote in the Assembly about a man asking a boy about his ‘missing’ father, and made a personal comment against the Chief Minister with a similar analogy.

“When people cannot find a father in the house, they should ask the mother to know who the father is,” said #TNBJP chief Nainar Nagenthran in 'response' to #CMVijay's earlier remarks in the Assembly, where he had asked about the whereabouts of Udhayanidhi's "father", #MKStalin. pic.twitter.com/aoaRNlfGIg — DT Next (@dt_next) August 15, 2026

Reacting sharply to this, Health Minister K G Arunraj said the BJP leader spoke like a “third-rate street-corner speaker.” He said this was unfit for his position and dignity and added, “however we will stick to the decent and civilised politics taught by our leader.”

Supporters of the DMK questioned if the Vijay Government would dare to arrest Nagenthran the way it had acted recently against Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin for a remark which was inferred to have linked the Chief Minister with a film heroine.

Annamalai, BJP Leaders Condemn Remarks

Former BJP leader K Annamalai, who has since floated a separate movement, said it is highly condemnable that speeches that vulgarise the political arena of Tamil Nadu continue unabated.

“Following Udhayanidhi Stalin of the DMK, it is extremely regrettable that Nainar Nagenthran, has now crossed the boundaries of political decency by making remarks about the mother of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay,” he said.

Several BJP functionaries were also quick to criticise Nagenthran. Former Member of National Commission for Women and BJP functionary Khushbu Sundar said: “The crude remark made by BJP State President Thiru #NainarNagendran avl about CM of Tamilnadu's mother is disgusting. Such comments are unacceptable on any platform.”

The crude remark made by BJP State President Thiru #NainarNagendran avl about CM of Tamilnadu's mother is disgusting. Such comments are unacceptable on any platform.



My leader Honorable PM Shri @narendramodi ji has always spoken about Nari Shakti and held women in high esteem.… — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) August 15, 2026

She added: “My leader Honorable PM Shri @narendramodi ji has always spoken about Nari Shakti and held women in high esteem. Such remarks hits below the belt.....Every party, every party men/members, every man should think before insulting a woman. Remember, you are in this world because of a woman and a mother. This insult to a mother is painful and hurting.”

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Nagenthran Offers Defence

Late in the evening, Nagenthran sought to put up a weak defence. “For those who, for political gain, seek to twist and misrepresent my speech, I wish state that I did not speak targeting anyone with any ulterior motive. I am one who holds immense respect for the mother,” he claimed.

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