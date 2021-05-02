Tamil Nadu assembly polls results: DMK set to return to power, AIADMK manages to put creditable fight

Chennai: The DMK led by M K Stalin was voted to power in Tamil Nadu on Sunday after a gap of 10 years. At the same time, the AIADMK under outgoing Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami sprung a surprise by putting up a creditable fight contrary to projections of a poor show in multiple opinion and exit polls.

While the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance either won or established leads in over 150 seats in the 234 member House; the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance managed to bag or lead in nearly 80 seats. With many rounds of counting pending in some constituencies, the final figure may vary.

In neighbouring Puducherry, the BJP, which had pulled down the Congress Government days before the Assembly elections, is set to share power with the All India NR Congress thanks to the performance of Congress defectors who joined it just before polls.

Tamil Nadu, in fact, saw a see-saw battle in many constituencies with fortunes of rival candidates changing at the end of each round of counting. Prominent candidates to establish unassailable leads over their nearest rivals included Edappadi K Palaniswami, M K Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ministers Sengottaiyan, S P Velumani, Thangamani and Saroja. Prominent among those who were trailing were Ministers D Jayakumar, Ma Foi K Pandiarajan, M C Sampath, Benjamin and C Ve Shanmugam, other than Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran, DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant, Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman and actress Khushboo Sundar of the BJP.

At the time of filing this report, actor Kamal Haasan, who made his electoral debut in Coimbatore South, was caught in a see-saw battle with BJP Mahila Morcha leader Vanathi Srinivasan.

Though in many seats the lead margins were thin, by evening it was clear that the opposition alliance was comfortably placed with the DMK itself on its own set to cross the half-way mark in the 234-member House, though with a slender margin.

The Congress, which was given only 25 seats by the DMK citing its past poor strike rate, surprised pollsters by establishing leads in 16 seats. The CPI and CPI (M) both won in two of the six seats each allotted to them. The MDMK led by Vaiko, which contested in six constituencies on the DMK’s ‘rising sun’ symbol, was ahead in four seats. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi too fared well in four seats while other allies were ahead in four constituencies.