Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: BJP announces 17 candidates, actor Khushboo Sundar to contest from Thousand Lights

Ahead of the highly anticipated assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP ) released the list of candidates who will be contesting from different constituencies in the state. The saffron party released name of its 20 candidates in the list. The party shall be conducting elections in 20 constituencies in the AIADMK alliance.

The state party president L Murugan will be contesting from Dharapuram constituency in Tirupur district. Senior leader H Raja will contest from Karaikudi," BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a press conference.

Vanathi Srinivasan will contest from Coimbatore South against Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Hassan and Congress candidate Mayura S Jayakumara while Khushboo Sundar will contest from Thousand Lights in Chennai. Khushbu was with the DMK before she moved to the Congress. This is the first time she is contesting an election.